Ghana to begin camping with 12 athletes after Accra Open Championships – Bawa Fuseni

Bawa Fuseni has expressed optimism about Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming African Athletics Championshipsfollowing the conclusion of the CAA Open Championships in Accra.

The competition, organised by Ghana Athletics, served as a key selection and preparation platform for athletes ahead of the continental event scheduled to be hosted in the Ghanaian capital next month.

Speaking after the event, Fuseni said the federation is hopeful that preparations will proceed smoothly as the countdown to the championships continues.

“We’re praying everything goes according to plan from now till May 12,” he said.

He noted that while the athletes delivered commendable performances, the results were not as impressive as those recorded at a previous competition in Cape Coast.

“The athletes did very well too, but it wasn’t as impressive as we saw in Cape Coast,” Fuseni added.

According to the Ghana Athletics president, a selected group of athletes will now enter residential camp to intensify preparations for the continental showpiece.

“From here the team will move to camp with about 12 athletes to begin preparations for the African Championships,” he stated.

The upcoming championships are expected to bring together top athletes from across the continent, with Ghana hoping to assemble a competitive team capable of delivering strong performances on home soil.

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