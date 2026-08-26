Interior Minister presents 33-seater bus to Ghana Prisons Service

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, has presented a 33-seater Eicher bus to the Ghana Prisons Service to enhance its transportation capacity and support its operational activities.
The presentation took place at the Prisons Headquarters in Accra and fulfils a commitment made by President Mahama during the commissioning of the Damongo Camp Prison.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Member of Parliament expressed appreciation to the President for the gesture, stressing that the donation had come at a critical time and would contribute to strengthening the operational capacity of the Ghana Prisons Service.
He noted that the provision of logistics and other essential resources was crucial to enabling the country’s security services to effectively discharge their mandate and deliver quality services to the public.
Receiving the keys to the vehicle, the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Esq., expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the support and thanked the Minister for presenting the bus.
She assured the Minister that the vehicle would be deployed to the designated prison facility and put to its intended use as soon as possible to support the Service’s operations.
The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi; Chief Executive Officer of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Mr Afetsi Awoonor; officials of the Ministry of the Interior; and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service.
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