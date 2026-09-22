Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy must remind public officials that authority is a trust — Julius Debrah

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has urged public office holders to regard political authority as a public trust and use their positions to serve the interests of citizens.
In a statement commemorating Founder’s Day on Monday, September 21, Mr Debrah said the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, should challenge current leaders to look beyond immediate concerns and build a country that benefits future generations.
“His legacy challenges us to look beyond the present and build for generations. For those of us in public office, it is a reminder that authority is a trust and that the sole purpose of public service is to serve the people,” he said.
The Chief of Staff paid tribute to Dr Nkrumah for his courage, vision and commitment to African self-determination, which he said helped transform the struggle for freedom into Ghana’s independence.
According to him, Dr Nkrumah envisioned a nation that prioritised education, industrialised its economy and asserted itself confidently on the global stage.
“He imagined a country that educated its people, industrialised its economy and stood confidently among nations. He understood that Ghana’s progress was inseparable from Africa’s unity and advancement,” Mr Debrah stated.
He further noted that Dr Nkrumah gave the newly independent country the confidence to embrace the future, urging Ghanaians to sustain that spirit in the pursuit of national development.
“Nkrumah gave a young nation the confidence to look towards the future. May we have the courage to carry that confidence forward,” he added.
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