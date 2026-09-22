Ghana Industries & Manufacturing Awards 2026 highlights local trade, industrial, growth and quality manufacturing

The fourth edition of the Ghana Industries & Manufacturing Awards (GIMA) 2026 has brought together key stakeholders from Ghana’s industrial, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, agriculture, trade and business sectors to celebrate excellence while advancing conversations on the future of Ghana’s industrial economy.

The prestigious awards ceremony was held on Friday, September 18, 2026, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, under the theme “Building the Next Industrial Era of Ghana.”

The event, organised by Imperial Communications, provided a platform for industry leaders, institutional representatives, diplomats, entrepreneurs and business executives to reflect on the opportunities and challenges confronting Ghana’s industrial sector and to explore practical ways of strengthening local production, trade and competitiveness.

Strengthening Business-to-Business Trade in Ghana

Speaking at the event, Sam Bilson, Event Executive of Imperial Communications, emphasised the importance of encouraging Ghanaian businesses to trade more actively among themselves.

He noted that strengthening domestic business-to-business relationships could create a stronger value chain in which locally produced goods and services are sourced by other Ghanaian companies rather than businesses relying excessively on imported alternatives.

Mr. Bilson also called for greater collaboration between the private sector and government, particularly through policies and initiatives that can enable Ghanaian companies to become more competitive both domestically and internationally.

He stressed that creating an environment where businesses can produce efficiently, access markets, innovate and compete would be critical to building a sustainable industrial economy.

“Made in Ghana” Must Become a Promise of Quality

One of the key voices at the event was Nana Kwadwo Marfo Ampong I, Aboafoɔhene of the Traditional Council of Kona within the Dumankwa-Nifa Kyidom Division, who spoke extensively on the conference theme.

Nana Kwadwo Marfo Ampong I emphasised the importance of strengthening confidence in locally manufactured products and developing a culture of quality and excellence.

He made a powerful statement that captured one of the central messages of the evening:

“The words ‘Made in Ghana’ must become more than a statement of origin. They must become a promise of quality.”

His remarks highlighted the need for Ghanaian businesses to move beyond simply producing locally and focus increasingly on quality, consistency, innovation, packaging, standards and customer satisfaction.

GSA Urges Businesses to Prioritise Product Quality and Standards

Representing the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Madam Hannah A. Mensah, Marketing Manager, also addressed participants on the importance of product quality and compliance with established standards.

She encouraged businesses and manufacturers to engage and consult the Ghana Standards Authority on matters relating to product quality, standards and compliance.

Her presentation reinforced the message that Ghana's industrial transformation must be accompanied by quality assurance if locally manufactured products are to gain stronger consumer confidence and compete effectively in regional and international markets.

Diplomatic and International Perspectives on Ghana's Industrial Future

The 2026 GIMA also provided an international platform for diplomatic and development representatives to share perspectives on opportunities available to Ghanaian businesses and the potential for stronger economic cooperation between Ghana and other countries.

Among the distinguished representatives who addressed the gathering were:

Assiélou Félix Tanon, Ambassador, Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire in Ghana

Rui Orlando Xavier, Ambassador, Republic of Angola in Ghana

Dr. Emmanuel Kalenzi, Representative, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Ghana

Albert Mateyo Chifita, Deputy High Commissioner, High Commission of the Republic of Zambia to Ghana

Representative of the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ghana

The representatives spoke on the theme of the event while highlighting opportunities available to Ghanaian businesses within their respective countries and the broader African market.

Their contributions reinforced the importance of regional trade, international partnerships, investment, industrial cooperation and cross-border business relationships as Ghana seeks to deepen its participation in the African and global economy.

Celebrating Excellence Across Ghana's Business and Industrial Landscape

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to outstanding companies, entrepreneurs and industry leaders whose contributions have distinguished them in their respective sectors.

The GIMA 2026 winners were:

Ankobra West Community Bank – Outstanding Customer-Centric Community Bank of the Year Peacock Medical Systems Limited – Medical Equipment Supply & Maintenance Company of the Year B&M Cocoa Processing Limited – Cocoa Processing Company of the Year Nana Kwadwo Marfo Ampong I (Aboafoɔhene of the Traditional Council of Kona), Maxwell Investments Group – Agricultural Commodities Trader & Exporter of the Year Kama Industries Limited – Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year Mr. Martin Atta-Fynn (CEO), Afri-Consult – Outstanding Leadership in Strategy & Business Transformation Furniflex Décor & Furniture Works Limited – Interior Design Company of the Year Mr. Benjamin Afful-Eshun (Former CEO), Ahantaman Community Bank PLC – Lifetime Achievement in Community Banking RentBrig – PropTech & Housing Solutions Company of the Year Amanano Community Bank Limited – Community Bank of the Year The Bank Hospital – Healthcare Facility of the Year Zutron Pharmaceuticals Limited – Pharmaceutical Distribution Company of the Year Maison Yusif Fragrance – Innovative Luxury Fragrance Brand of the Year Kenmas Company Limited – Emerging Educational Publishing Company of the Year E-Brain Solutions – Technology Innovation Company of the Year Transit Cargo Limited – Cargo & Freight Services Company of the Year Mr. Isaac Kofi Maafo (CEO), DigitranSact AI – Outstanding Leadership in Artificial Intelligence & Digital Transformation GeoMineral & Investment Consult Company – Mining & Investment Consultancy Firm of the Year SIM Group of Companies – Global Sourcing & Supply Solutions Company of the Year Essenza Company Limited – Fragrance & Cosmetics Retailer of the Year Right-Time Travel & Tours – Visa Consultancy & Travel Management Company of the Year Genau Ghana Limited – Cash Handling & Banking Solutions Company of the Year Albert Ankrah (CEO), Africa Health Supplies Limited – Outstanding Leadership in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Aya Top-Tech & Fabrication Limited – Excellence in Customer Service & High-Quality Steel Fabrication AriseFoods Limited – Nutritional Cereal Products Manufacturer of the Year Mukesh Thakwani (CEO), B5 Plus Limited – Outstanding Metal & Steel Manufacturing CEO of the Year

A Call for a More Competitive Ghanaian Industrial Sector

The discussions and recognitions at the fourth edition of GIMA highlighted the growing need for Ghana to build an industrial environment where local businesses can produce competitively, meet quality standards, access finance and markets, embrace technology and expand beyond Ghana's borders.

The event also underscored the importance of stronger collaboration among businesses, government institutions, development organisations and international partners.

As Ghana seeks to build the next phase of its industrial development, stakeholders at GIMA 2026 stressed that local production must be matched with quality, innovation, competitiveness and market access.

The call to action was clear: Ghanaian companies must increasingly look within the country and across Africa for opportunities to trade, collaborate and expand, while government and relevant institutions continue to create policies and initiatives that enable businesses to compete effectively.

The Ghana Industries & Manufacturing Awards 2026, therefore, served not only as a platform for celebrating business excellence but also as a forum for strengthening the conversation around the future of Ghanaian industry.

With its theme, “Building the Next Industrial Era of Ghana,” the fourth edition of GIMA reaffirmed the importance of creating an industrial economy driven by quality, innovation, collaboration and competitive Ghanaian businesses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.