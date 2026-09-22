AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine promotes inclusion through neurodiversity awareness programme

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has intensified efforts to promote inclusion and reduce stigma surrounding autism and other developmental conditions through a two-day awareness and capacity-building programme for teachers, parents, caregivers and community members.

The programme, organised in partnership with Fafanto Psych and Wellness Consult and the Ghana Education Service (GES), brought together parents, caregivers, women representatives from host communities, local NGOs, teachers and children with special educational needs.

The initiative forms part of AngloGold Ashanti’s broader commitment to supporting inclusive communities and strengthening educational opportunities for children, particularly those who may require additional support to participate fully in learning.

The first day focused on community sensitisation and consultation, with participants receiving education on autism and other developmental conditions, including early signs, identification and appropriate support mechanisms.

Specialists from Fafanto Psych and Wellness Consult also provided confidential one-on-one screening and consultation services for parents and caregivers, offering guidance on developmental concerns and possible intervention pathways.

The second day focused on strengthening the capacity of teachers through a practical workshop organised in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.

The training equipped educators with practical skills to identify learners with developmental differences, create inclusive classroom environments, apply differentiated teaching approaches and use assistive learning tools to enhance participation and learning outcomes.

Speaking about the initiative, Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, Gender and Social Development Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said inclusion begins with understanding and acceptance.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, develop and realise their full potential. When we understand developmental differences, we are better positioned to replace stigma with acceptance and create environments where every child feels supported and valued.”

She noted that teachers and families play a particularly important role in identifying developmental concerns early and ensuring that children receive the appropriate support.

“By equipping teachers, parents and community members with the right knowledge, we are strengthening the support systems around children and helping to create learning environments where every child has the opportunity to thrive,” she added.

The programme also provided a platform for participants to discuss misconceptions and challenges associated with autism and other developmental conditions. Discussions highlighted the importance of early identification, professional support, family acceptance and community involvement.

AGA Obuasi Mine reaffirmed that promoting inclusion is a shared responsibility requiring collaboration among families, schools, health professionals, community leaders, government agencies and other stakeholders.

Through initiatives such as this, the Mine continues to support efforts aimed at creating more inclusive communities and ensuring that children, regardless of their developmental needs or abilities, have opportunities to learn, grow and contribute meaningfully to society.

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