I’ve never met Julius Debrah – Salma Mumin debunks Afia Schwarzenegger’s claims

Actress and film producer Salma Mumin has refuted allegations by Afia Schwarzenegger that she was romantically involved with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

In late 2025, rumours emerged on social media claiming that Salma Mumin had an affair with Julius Debrah, who had been tipped by political critics as a potential future presidential candidate within the NDC.

Afia Schwarzenegger, known for her vocal and controversial media presence, weighed in on the allegations, heavily criticising Julius Debrah. Rather than remaining strictly focused on the alleged personal relationship, her commentary quickly became intertwined with claims of political sabotage, triggering widespread reactions across social media.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime’s Changes show, Salma shot down the claims, indicating that she had never crossed paths with, nor had anything to do with, the Chief of Staff throughout her life.

“Recently, Afia Schwarzenegger came out mentioning the name of Julius Debrah as my boyfriend. I’ve never seen the man before, I’ve never met him before, I’ve never run into him anywhere in my entire life but I’m being tagged that I’m dating him,” she told host Nikki Samonas.

She connected the issue to the fact that if she had been in a serious relationship with someone else, the allegations could have ruined it, especially if she had been unable to debunk or explain herself.

The actress said she would not have been able to respond to such an issue during the years when she chose to remain silent in the face of criticism, as she believed silence was key to resolving such matters.

However, she believes that breaking her silence and addressing such allegations has boosted her confidence.

“Back then, I wouldn’t sit here to talk about it, but look at me talking about it and that’s how confident I have been. I still believe silence is not golden. I’ve debunked it, I’m not dating Julius Debrah. I’ve never seen him before.”

Despite refuting the allegations, she believes some people will still choose to believe and support the claims made against her. However, she maintains that people should speak up and defend themselves regardless of what others may think.

Meanwhile, the actress is set to premiere her new movie, Fighting Forces, which she says is already gaining traction due to scenes featured in the trailer that appeal to Ghanaians’ craving for sensational stories.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 18, at all Silverbird Cinemas.

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