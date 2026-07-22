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Government reaffirms commitment to developing Ghana’s shea industry

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  22 July 2026 7:21pm
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The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Ghana's shea industry through increased investment, strategic partnerships and value addition as part of efforts to unlock the sector's economic potential.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah pledged, on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, that he would lead the planting of a shea tree at the Jubilee House to mark Shea Month.

Describing the tree planting as a symbolic gesture, Mr Debrah said it reflected the government's determination to promote the growth of the shea industry and position it as a key driver of economic development.

He said the government would continue to support the sector by encouraging investments across the shea value chain while fostering partnerships to enhance production and processing.

The Chief of Staff also called on industry stakeholders, development partners, investors and businesses to join the Global Shea Alliance and collaborate to protect and expand Ghana's shea industry.

According to him, greater collaboration would help maximise the industry's potential while improving the livelihoods of communities that depend on shea production, particularly women.

Mr Debrah expressed confidence that sustained investment and stronger partnerships would position Ghana as a leading player in the global shea economy.

He added that developing the industry would create sustainable employment opportunities, promote inclusive economic growth and improve incomes for thousands of people engaged in the shea value chain.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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