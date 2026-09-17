Ghana must turn research into practical solutions for development – Chief of Staff

Dr Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, has called for stronger collaboration among universities, research institutions, industry and policymakers to ensure that research conducted in Ghana is translated into practical solutions for national development.

He said while Ghana had no shortage of innovative ideas, the country needed to improve its ability to convert research outcomes from universities and laboratories into products, services, businesses and evidence-based public policies.

“Ghana does not lack ideas,” he said. “Our main challenge is moving these ideas into use. We must become better at taking knowledge from the university and placing it where it can make a difference.”

The Chief of Staff made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf at the second edition of the Applied Research Conference of Accra Technical University (ARCATU) held in Accra on Wednesday.

The conference was on the theme: “Applied Research and Innovation for Sustainable and Resilient Development in the Era of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

The event brought together researchers, academics, industry practitioners, development partners, policymakers and other stakeholders to deliberate on the role of research and innovation in addressing national development challenges.

Dr Debrah described the conference theme as timely, noting that Ghana was confronted with rapid technological advancements, climate-related challenges, population growth and increasing pressure on public services.

“We cannot respond to these challenges with old answers. We need research that is connected to our national priorities. We need innovation that is suited to our conditions,” he said.

He highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence and stressed that its adoption must be guided by national development objectives and responsible practices.

According to him, AI has the potential to improve planning, enhance public service delivery and support informed decision-making.

“The focus should not simply be on whether Ghana was using AI but on whether the technology was being used to create value and improve the lives of citizens,” he said.

Dr Debrah further emphasised the need for AI systems developed and deployed in Ghana to be fair, transparent and protective of personal data, while reflecting the country’s languages, culture and local realities.

He cited Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy as an important framework to guide skills development, infrastructure expansion, research, innovation, data governance and the responsible use of AI.

The Chief of Staff also called for stronger partnerships among academia, industry and government, stressing that collaboration should begin at the early stages of research rather than after projects had been completed.

Such partnerships, he noted, should include joint research initiatives, practical training opportunities, access to facilities and support for innovative ideas.

In a speech read on behalf of Mr Sam George, Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, he reiterated government’s commitment to leveraging research and development as a key driver of Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

He said efforts were underway to ensure that artificial intelligence moved beyond policy discussions to practical implementation over the next decade.

“If the sector embraces the technology and applies it in how they reform their systems and how students learn today, you will see massive change,” he said.

Professor Felix Y.H. Kutsanedzie, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, urged stakeholders to harness AI and other emerging technologies through responsible, human-centred research to address pressing social, economic and environmental challenges.

He said the impact of artificial intelligence would depend largely on how people developed and deployed the technology, making applied research crucial for ensuring that technological innovations responded to real societal needs.

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