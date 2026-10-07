Black Queens Coach maps out preparations ahead of Olympic qualifying games

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has outlined expectations and arrangements for Ghana’s first leg fixture in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers.
The Black Queens square off against Mauritius at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex on Thursday, October 8 in the second round.
The team opened camp on Monday, October 5, to commence their preparations for the upcoming assignment.
The Swedish trainer spoke after the limited session as he didn't have the luxury of a full squad.
"Most of them arrived today [Tuesday] some of them late yesterday so the training today was really soft, we’re still waiting for a few players but I expect us to be full tomorrow [Wednesday] in training," he told the team's media.
Björkegren also talked about completing normal processes, acknowledging how there’s room for improvement ahead of the match.
“There’s normal preparation, some tactical aspect; what we can do a little bit different especially with the ball in attack that I think we have some areas we can improve," he added.
“And I’m looking forward to play against Mauritius here in a couple of days."
The return leg will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later as the Black Queens look to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first in the country's history.
Latest Stories
-
Bono East Minister cracks whip on contractors over delayed 24-Hour Economy Market projects
38 seconds
-
Zelensky condemns ‘vile’ large-scale Russian attacks that killed 15
4 minutes
-
Trump to speak to Putin about plague lab worker’s death in Russia
4 minutes
-
GHIPO makes case for local plant breeders to protect developed varieties for food sovereignty and reinvestment
7 minutes
-
Ghana’s bamboo bikes entrepreneur gets a seat at World Economic Forum
7 minutes
-
After years under trees, Akatsi children get a permanent school
8 minutes
-
Kanton SHS appeals for more teachers, ICT facilities and infrastructure support
10 minutes
-
Black Queens Coach maps out preparations ahead of Olympic qualifying games
15 minutes
-
La Traditional Council demands SSNIT documents over Pleasure Beach land claim
16 minutes
-
African communities have solutions but lack access – Liberian envoy
20 minutes
-
Minority calls for dismissal, prosecution of Sports Minister, GTA CEO over World Cup visa scandal
20 minutes
-
Chairman and fellow patriots – Irene Ponu-Brenyah writes to NPP
29 minutes
-
Nothing Disappears: What Jamestown Beach reveals about Ghana’s styrofoam ban
31 minutes
-
Court delays former NAFCO CEO trial to resolve access to seized gadgets
37 minutes
-
Joy FM to offer free LPMs to Super Morning Show advertisers on Oct. 9 to mark Customer Service Week
41 minutes