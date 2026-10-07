Black Queens Coach maps out preparations ahead of Olympic qualifying games

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has outlined expectations and arrangements for Ghana’s first leg fixture in the 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Black Queens square off against Mauritius at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex on Thursday, October 8 in the second round.

The team opened camp on Monday, October 5, to commence their preparations for the upcoming assignment.

The Swedish trainer spoke after the limited session as he didn't have the luxury of a full squad.

"Most of them arrived today [Tuesday] some of them late yesterday so the training today was really soft, we’re still waiting for a few players but I expect us to be full tomorrow [Wednesday] in training," he told the team's media.

Björkegren also talked about completing normal processes, acknowledging how there’s room for improvement ahead of the match.

“There’s normal preparation, some tactical aspect; what we can do a little bit different especially with the ball in attack that I think we have some areas we can improve," he added.

“And I’m looking forward to play against Mauritius here in a couple of days."

The return leg will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later as the Black Queens look to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first in the country's history.

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