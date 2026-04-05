Solomon Agbasi: Hearts keeper in stable condition after concussion

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Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi is in a stable condition after suffering concussion in Sunday's Ghana Premier League match against Young Apostles.
The goalkeeper was concussed shortly after saving an innocuous looking ball in stoppage time.
He was carried away in an ambulance to the Clinic at the Accra Sports Stadium after receiving emergency medical care.
Speaking after the match, Hearts coach Didi Dramani said "he is fine now. The medics responded to the situation quite well and on time so he was revived in no time."
Dramani also indicated that the goalkeeper is already under place medical surveillance.
"He could not come to the post match conference because it was too soon for him. You cannot underrated these things. You think you are fine, but you really need to be monitored for a while."
Agbasi has kept the post on 11 occasions for Accra Hearts of Oak this season, despite being the club's second choice goalkeeper.
A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head—or a hit to the body—that causes the brain to move rapidly inside the skull. It results in temporary, functional brain impairment rather than structural damage, often leading to symptoms like confusion, headaches, dizziness, and memory loss.
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