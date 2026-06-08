Ghana remains open to foreign mining investment despite push for greater local participation – GIPC

CEO of GIPC Simon Madjie

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to attracting foreign investment into its mining industry.

It insists that ongoing discussions about increasing local participation should not be misconstrued as opposition to foreign direct investment.

The assurance comes amid growing public debate over the future ownership of key mining assets, particularly the renewal of Gold Fields' mining lease for the Tarkwa Mine.

While some stakeholders have advocated for greater Ghanaian ownership when the current lease expires in 2027, others have cautioned that uncertainty in the process could undermine investor confidence.

Speaking at a recent media engagement, GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie said Ghana’s long-standing mining tradition had helped develop a strong network of indigenous businesses capable of assuming greater responsibilities within the sector.

“Ghana has been mining gold for a very long time, maybe 120 years, 130 years. And throughout this period, we have seen the natural growth of Ghanaian businesses that have done well in the mining services sector. Some of them are contractors to major mining firms,” he said.

He added that the industry had reached a point where capable local firms should be encouraged to move beyond support services into direct mining operations. “So, it is only a matter of time that at some point, those who can do this mining will step up,” he noted.

Mr Madjie, however, rejected suggestions that the growing emphasis on local ownership represented a shift away from foreign investment.

“You would also agree with me that it doesn’t mean that the country is anti-foreign direct investment. We are pretty much pro-foreign direct investment into the mining sector,” he stressed.

According to him, the government’s objective is to assess the capacity of Ghanaian private sector players to take on a more significant role in mineral extraction while maintaining an attractive environment for international investors.

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