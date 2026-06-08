Ghana remains open to foreign mining investment despite push for greater local participation – GIPC

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to attracting foreign investment into its mining industry.
It insists that ongoing discussions about increasing local participation should not be misconstrued as opposition to foreign direct investment.
The assurance comes amid growing public debate over the future ownership of key mining assets, particularly the renewal of Gold Fields' mining lease for the Tarkwa Mine.
While some stakeholders have advocated for greater Ghanaian ownership when the current lease expires in 2027, others have cautioned that uncertainty in the process could undermine investor confidence.
Speaking at a recent media engagement, GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie said Ghana’s long-standing mining tradition had helped develop a strong network of indigenous businesses capable of assuming greater responsibilities within the sector.
“Ghana has been mining gold for a very long time, maybe 120 years, 130 years. And throughout this period, we have seen the natural growth of Ghanaian businesses that have done well in the mining services sector. Some of them are contractors to major mining firms,” he said.
He added that the industry had reached a point where capable local firms should be encouraged to move beyond support services into direct mining operations. “So, it is only a matter of time that at some point, those who can do this mining will step up,” he noted.
Mr Madjie, however, rejected suggestions that the growing emphasis on local ownership represented a shift away from foreign investment.
“You would also agree with me that it doesn’t mean that the country is anti-foreign direct investment. We are pretty much pro-foreign direct investment into the mining sector,” he stressed.
According to him, the government’s objective is to assess the capacity of Ghanaian private sector players to take on a more significant role in mineral extraction while maintaining an attractive environment for international investors.
Latest Stories
-
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 team guide
1 minute
-
Malfunctional traffic lights, sirens and emergency lights: Wreaking havoc, who to our rescue?
2 minutes
-
Aspiring NDC Regional Secretary reveals ‘Art and Seed’ formula for political advancement
4 minutes
-
Africa must build its own AI future, not merely consume it – Ace Ankomah
14 minutes
-
Uruguay World Cup 2026 team guide
17 minutes
-
Spain World Cup 2026 team guide
19 minutes
-
Cape Verde World Cup 2026 team guide
22 minutes
-
New Zealand World Cup 2026 team guide
26 minutes
-
Iran World Cup 2026 team guide
29 minutes
-
Egypt World Cup 2026 team guide
33 minutes
-
“The world has enough strong nations; what it needs are ethical ones” – Ace Ankomah challenges Africa’s youth
35 minutes
-
Belgium World Cup 2026 team guide
37 minutes
-
Tunisia World Cup 2026 team guide
41 minutes
-
Sweden World Cup 2026 team guide
44 minutes
-
Nature-based environmental solutions critical to Ghana’s climate resilience – Prof Debrah
48 minutes