Curaçao World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Only a Fifa member since 2011, Curaçao have spent years building towards a first World Cup appearance. As an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the island has been able to draw on a rich pool of Dutch-raised talent with Curaçaoan roots.

They were well prepared for the qualifying cycle and had an advantage with the World Cup being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. “We knew we wouldn’t face them in qualifying, which often proved a stumbling block,” says the goalkeeper Eloy Room about this edition’s Concacaf format. “So that became a real trigger for all of us, like: ‘if there’s a chance to reach the World Cup, it’s now.’”

Room mentions important qualifying games against Haiti [a 5-1 win] and Trinidad [0-0], which made them realise something special might be possible. Then came the home game against Jamaica, which Curaçao went on to win 2-0. When they drew the reverse leg 0-0, they achieved the unthinkable and qualified for the World Cup, remaining unbeaten in their 10 matches and making them the smallest nation ever to take part, both in population [about 156,000] and land area [171 square miles].

“I think God was with us that night,” said Leandro Bacuna, the 34-year-old midfielder and Curaçao captain. “Because you’ve seen the game, everyone’s seen the game. Couple of balls on the post … Everywhere. But our keeper was great, so I think it was meant for us. It was a story written for us.”

And now the World Cup is looming. To survive a group with Germany, Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador would be a huge achievement. “We do want to continue in the same way we’ve played in recent years, by playing possession-based football from the back,” says Room. “But we will have to adapt because we’re going to a World Cup where we may have less of the ball than our opponents. Still, we have to stick to our own strengths, as we can play good football.”

The coach

At 78, Dick Advocaat will become the oldest coach ever at a World Cup, surpassing the previous record held by Otto Rehhagel, who was 71 when he led Greece at the 2010 tournament. The former Rangers and Sunderland manager took charge in 2024 and guided Curaçao to qualification, making it one of his finest achievements of his career.

Yet earlier this year he stepped down to be with his ill daughter and was succeeded by Fred Rutten, who had previously been unable to take the role in 2023 due to medical reasons. But when it became clear that the situation involving Dick Advocaat’s daughter had improved, a behind-the-scenes push gathered momentum to bring him back, as he remained highly popular. Rumours circulated that sponsors had applied pressure on the federation to reinstate him and the situation intensified, after which Rutten ultimately stepped aside of his own accord, clearing the way for Advocaat’s return.

Star player

Juninho Bacuna comes from a well-known footballing Curaçao family. Photograph: ANP/Shutterstock

Leandro Bacuna has represented Curaçao for more than a decade and has played longest at the highest level, having spent three seasons in the Premier League with Aston Villa. Together with his younger brother Juninho he leads the team and forms part of one of the island’s best-known football families, with brother Johnsen and father John both having represented the former Netherlands Antilles. Leandro is hugely popular among the local population, involving himself within the community. On international trips, he can often be found helping out with the luggage of the team, or other tasks, always ready to lend a hand when needed.

One to watch

Livano Comenencia spent nine years at the PSV academy, before playing two seasons for their reserve side in the Dutch second tier. A regular across several Dutch youth national teams, his journey then took him to Juventus in 2023, where he further developed his game with the club’s Next Gen team. Now at FC Zürich, the midfielder underlined his growing importance with a crucial goal in a 2-0 win over Jamaica, helping Curaçao win their Caribbean qualifying group. Technically polished and comfortable dictating play from deep, he combines composure on the ball with the engine of a classic box-to-box midfielder.

Unsung hero

Steady presence at the back, Juriën Gaari got selected for Curaçao while still playing for the Dutch amateur side Kozakken Boys and was then part of Curaçao’s Caribbean Cup win and the country’s first ever Gold Cup participation in 2017. It marked the start of a career that has since taken him to RKC Waalwijk and Saudi clubs Al-Hazem and Abha Club. Although a late bloomer in the professional game, he has already amassed significant international experience with almost 60 games for Curaçao. Never one to seek the spotlight, he nevertheless commands respect and is an important presence within the team.

Probable starting XI

4-3-3: Eloy Room; Shurandy Sambo, Juriën Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus; Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna; Sontje Hansen, Jürgen Locadia, Tahith Chong.

What to expect from fans at games?

It is all singing and dancing, the Caribbean vibe wrapped in a warm exuberance. After Curaçao qualified for the World Cup, the music artist Jeon released Mama Wa’, a song dedicated to the Blue Wave, the national team’s nickname. The song captures the pride surrounding the achievement, with several members of the squad mentioned. Estimates suggest more than 3,000 fans will travel for the opening match against Germany, with charter-flight packages being arranged from the island. Around three-quarters of that number are expected for the remaining group games against Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.