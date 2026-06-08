Nature-based environmental solutions critical to Ghana’s climate resilience – Prof Debrah

Ghana’s future depends on how effectively it protects and restores its natural ecosystems, Prof. Edward Wiafe Debrah of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has stated, calling for collective action to confront the country’s growing environmental challenges.

He urged the need to urgently protect forests, rivers, wetlands and biodiversity while tackling flooding, illegal mining and pollution to secure a climate-resilient future.

Marking World Environment Day 2026, celebrated globally under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) theme, “Inspired by Nature: For Climate. For Our Future,” Prof. Debrah said nature should not be viewed merely as a resource for exploitation but as a critical partner in building climate resilience, environmental sustainability and human well-being.

According to him, the theme underscores the importance of healthy ecosystems in addressing climate change and safeguarding future generations.

“For Ghana, this theme carries a profound message,” he said, stressing that the country’s forests, rivers, wetlands, farmlands, coastal ecosystems and biodiversity provide essential services, including clean water, fertile soils, pollination, food production, climate regulation and disaster protection.

He warned that environmental degradation was already undermining livelihoods, weakening economic systems and increasing vulnerabilities across communities.

Prof. Debrah noted that climate change was disrupting rainfall patterns, reducing agricultural productivity, affecting water availability and creating public health challenges across the country.

He said many communities were already experiencing prolonged dry spells, erratic rainfall, floods and rising temperatures.

The environmental scholar identified recurring flooding in Accra and other urban centres as one of the most visible consequences of environmental mismanagement.

While acknowledging the role of heavy rainfall, he attributed the worsening floods largely to poor urban planning, encroachment on waterways, indiscriminate waste disposal, destruction of wetlands and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

“Flooding is no longer merely a seasonal inconvenience; it has become a major socio-economic and environmental challenge that requires urgent attention,” he stated.

Prof. Debrah also highlighted illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, as another major threat to Ghana’s environmental sustainability.

He said illegal mining was destroying forests, degrading fertile farmlands, polluting rivers and damaging aquatic ecosystems across the country.

Many water bodies that previously served as dependable sources of drinking water, irrigation and fisheries had become heavily contaminated by sediments and chemicals, he noted.The resulting increase in water treatment costs and loss of ecosystem services, he said, was placing significant pressure on both government and local communities.

“If decisive action is not taken, future generations may inherit landscapes that are less productive, less resilient, and more vulnerable to environmental shocks,” Prof. Debrah warned.

He further expressed concern over continued forest loss driven by agricultural expansion, logging, urbanisation, mining activities and bushfires.

According to him, deforestation reduces Ghana’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide while simultaneously threatening biodiversity and the survival of globally significant wildlife species and ecosystems.

“Protecting biodiversity is not a luxury; it is essential for maintaining ecosystem resilience and supporting livelihoods,” he stressed.

On waste management, Prof. Debrah observed that rapid population growth and changing consumption patterns were generating increasing volumes of waste, particularly plastics.

He said plastic pollution was clogging drains, worsening flooding, contaminating water bodies, harming wildlife and degrading the appearance of communities.

Open dumping and poor waste disposal practices, he added, continued to create environmental and public health risks.

However, he noted that many waste materials could be transformed into valuable resources through recycling, composting, circular economy approaches and waste-to-resource technologies.

Prof. Debrah advocated nature-based solutions as effective and cost-efficient responses to climate and environmental challenges.

He cited forest restoration, wetland conservation, agroforestry, mangrove rehabilitation, watershed protection and urban greening as interventions capable of improving biodiversity, strengthening climate resilience and supporting livelihoods simultaneously.

Protecting wetlands can reduce flooding, restoring forests can improve water availability and carbon storage, while urban tree planting can lower heat stress and improve air quality, he explained.

“Nature has already developed solutions over millions of years. Our task is to learn from these systems and integrate them into development planning,” he said.

Prof. Debrah emphasised that environmental sustainability could not be achieved by government alone.

He urged citizens to avoid littering, reduce plastic use, support recycling initiatives, plant trees, conserve water and energy, protect wetlands and streams, participate in community clean-up exercises, report environmental offences and embrace sustainable consumption practices.

“Small individual actions, when multiplied across millions of citizens, can produce transformative national outcomes,” he stated.

He called on government institutions to strengthen environmental law enforcement, improve urban planning, invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and support ecosystem restoration.

Traditional authorities, civil society organisations, the private sector, universities and research institutions also have critical roles to play through environmental protection, advocacy, sustainable production systems, green technology investments and scientific research, he added.

Prof. Debrah reaffirmed UESD’s commitment to sustainability through education, research, innovation and community engagement.

As part of activities marking World Environment Day 2026, the university is undertaking awareness campaigns, environmental education programmes, tree-planting exercises, community outreach initiatives and public engagement activities to promote environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

He said the institution would continue research on biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, agro-waste management, ecosystem restoration, environmental governance and sustainable livelihoods.

Describing the World Environment Day theme as a call for collective responsibility, Prof. Debrah said Ghana’s environmental challenges were serious but manageable if citizens and institutions acted decisively.

“By protecting our forests, restoring degraded lands, conserving biodiversity, improving waste management, combating illegal mining, and building climate-resilient communities, we can create a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future,” he said.

“The future we desire depends on the actions we take today.”

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