T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 11.9%, but interest rates surge

Audio By Carbonatix
The government exceeded its treasury bills target by 11.9%, reversing a two-week undersubscription.
According to auction results by the Bank of Ghana, this, however, came at a higher cost as interest rates surged marginally on the yield curve.
The government got about GH¢6.0 billion but accepted GH¢5.8 billion of the bids.
The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed, as GH¢3.56 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 58.4% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢3.50 billion.
The 182-day bill recorded bids of GH¢1.7 billion. A little above GH¢1.6 billion was accepted.
For the 364-day bill, GH¢ 815.57 million of the bids were tendered. About GH¢ 640 million were accepted.
Meanwhile, interest rates went up across the yield curve.
The yield on the 91-day bill went down by 2.0 basis points to 5.01%.
That of the 182-day bill also increased to 7.09%, from 7.04%.
Also, the yield on the 364-day increased by 38.0 basis points to 10.83%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91 Day Bill
|3.56bn
|3.50bn
|182 Day Bill
|1.71bn
|1.68bn
|364 Day Bill
|815.57m
|640.25m
|Total
|6.09bn
|5.83bn
|Target
|5.44bn
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