Haruna Iddrisu vows to resolve teachers’ strike within days

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has assured striking teachers that the government will work to resolve their concerns within the coming days and secure their return to the classroom.

Mr Iddrisu said ending the industrial action remained a priority and pledged to personally engage in efforts to address the outstanding issues.

“For me, as I said, it is an escape from problems that I will run back to, to go and resolve the strike, and that I will do in the next few hours and days,” he said.

“We will get the teachers back to work.”

The Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to a supplementary salary arrangement through the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department by October 16, saying the commitment would be honoured.

“Be assured that I gave my word that the Controller and Accountant-General will do a supplementary salary arrangement by 16th of October. That will be honoured in observance and not in breach,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu said the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission would continue negotiations with the striking teachers as part of efforts to reach an agreement and bring the strike to an end.

He appealed to the teachers to consider the disruption caused by the industrial action and help protect the academic calendar.

“I plead with them once again to keep the calendar safe and secure,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the outstanding issues could be addressed and teachers returned to work, while reiterating the government's commitment to the October 16 deadline for the supplementary salary arrangement.

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