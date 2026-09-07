Come for your hat when you finish our road – Tumu chiefs tell Mahama

The Chiefs of Tumu have sent a strong message to President John Dramani Mahama: We gave you the smock, but your hat is still here.

The spokesperson for the Tumu Traditional Council, Mr. Godfred Kanton, explained the symbolism to the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

He said that when President Mahama visited Sissala last year and promised to fix the deplorable Wa-Tumu Road, the chiefs honoured him with a smock but intentionally kept the hat.

The hat, he said, will only be handed over when the President returns to commission the completed road.

“Extend our greetings once again to the President and remind him that, Sissalas, his hat is still around, and the day you are here to commission the road, that is when we will hand over the hat,” he said.

Mr. Kanton said that, for the first time, the people of Sissala were seeing practical road development and could now make a return trip from Tumu to Wa in a day.

“We are so, so happy to see you. For the first time, we have really seen practical road development, and we appreciate it so much. Today, you can get up, go to Wa and return and still feel very happy and strong enough to do other things.”

He, however, appealed to the government to pay contractors so they could remain on site and also fix the deplorable road leading to the Overlord’s Palace.

“These contractors, you need to pay them so that they can do the work for us. If you are coming to Tumu Kuoro’s Palace and you cannot drive smoothly, it will not be so nice.”

Standing right at the strategic T-Junction, with trucks from Burkina Faso roaring behind him, Minister Agbodza gave a firm directive to contractors:

“This is a very strategic location. I can see the trucks coming from my right-hand side. They may be just coming from Burkina Faso. So, I would encourage you, how you treat this T-Junction should be different.”

He then gave Sissala a deadline they have long waited for:

“There’s hope now that President Mahama’s dream that we should be able to drive from Wa to Tumu uninterrupted on a good road is nearing reality. We are also hopeful that, come what may, by the end of next year, this will be done.”

On funding, Kwame Agbodza disclosed that the Mahama government has paid road contractors more than any government in Ghana’s history within such a short period but inherited a broken economy saddled with huge debts.

He cited various financial obligations, including GH¢10 billion paid last month, GH¢3 billion for the collapse of the Cocoa Board, and GH¢53 billion expected next year.

“He inherited a very broken economy... Let us be realistic. Even in our homes, you need to tell your children what you can afford and what you cannot afford.”

He assured the Overlord that completing the Wa-Tumu highway, the World Bank feeder roads, and the border road within the first term would constitute the biggest-ever direct government investment in Sissala land.

For now, the President’s hat remains in Tumu, a royal collateral for a promise.

A promise the Roads Minister says will be fulfilled by the end of 2026.

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