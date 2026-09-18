Sawla youth condemn killings and vandalism in Gindabour, demand probe and compensation

The Sawla Youth Network has condemned what it describes as unjustifiable killings and widespread property vandalism at Gindabour in the Kong Traditional Area, calling on the government to institute an independent probe and compensate victims.

Additionally, the lament over vandalism of a tipper truck, pick-up vehicle and a guest house belongs to a private businessman only known as Odour.

At a press conference held on September 17, 2026, in Sawla, the group recounted a disturbing chain of events that has left the community in fear and thrown it into tension.

The unrest began on Wednesday night along the Gindabour road, where a teacher identified as Abu Seidu of Gindabour D/A Primary School died following an encounter with police officers who were allegedly on patrol duties on the stretch.

According to preliminary accounts from residents, Seidu was travelling to his farm on September 17 when officers signalled him to stop. After he allegedly failed to comply, he was later found dead.

Reports indicate that officers were transporting his body back towards Gindabour when news of his death reached the community.

The death sparked immediate outrage among residents, who accused the police of killing him [Abù Seidu].

An eyewitness said the killing triggered public outrage, which led to a retaliatory attack that claimed the life of the police officer involved.

The youth group said while both deaths are regrettable and unacceptable, what followed was even more disturbing — alleged indiscriminate destruction of homes, shops and other properties by security personnel deployed to restore calm.

“Most disturbing of all, properties belonging to the Overlord of the Kong Traditional Area were not spared, in a clear act of disrespect to our traditional institution,” the statement said.

Addressing journalists, the deputy secretary of the Network, Kosina Yussif, said the youth in the district strongly condemn all three actions.

“The initial killing of the civilian is a violation of fundamental human rights. The retaliatory killing of the police officer is unlawful and unjust. And the vandalism of properties by security personnel is utterly unacceptable. It is collective punishment,” the Network stated.

The group is demanding an independent, impartial and public inquiry into the shooting of the civilian and retaliatory killing of the police officer.

Sawla Youth Network also wants an investigation into the conduct of security personnel who carried out the vandalism, including the destruction of the Overlord’s properties.

In addition, they demand full compensation for all residents and the Traditional Council whose properties were destroyed.

The youth also want the deployment of professional and restrained security to ensure the safety of residents.

The Network urged residents of Gindabour to remain calm and pursue justice through peaceful and legal means, while calling on traditional leaders, religious leaders and opinion leaders to help restore peace.

Meanwhile, calm is said to have been restored to Gindabour, but tension remains high.

The press statement was copied to the Inspector General of Police, the Minister for the Interior, the Savannah Regional Minister, the National Peace Council and the media.

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