IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop to visit Ghana for investment talks

Audio By Carbonatix
The Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Makhtar Diop, will visit Ghana from September 15 to 17, 2026, to engage government and private sector leaders on ways to increase private investment and support the country’s development priorities.
The visit will focus on how the World Bank Group can help mobilise private capital, strengthen businesses, expand access to finance and create more and better jobs in Ghana.
Mr Diop is expected to meet senior government officials and engage business leaders, entrepreneurs, civil society organisations, academic institutions and members of Ghana’s creative sector.
The discussions will explore opportunities and constraints affecting private sector growth, competitiveness and investment, with particular attention to agribusiness, education, youth employment and skills development, access to finance, industrial development, renewable energy and the creative economy.
The visit is also expected to feature high-level engagements and partnership announcements aimed at supporting investment in priority sectors and strengthening domestic businesses and value chains.
The IFC said its work in Ghana has focused on supporting businesses, strengthening domestic value chains and expanding access to finance for farmers, entrepreneurs, women-owned businesses and other underserved groups.
Recent interventions include financing to expand credit across the cocoa value chain and support food security, as well as investments in manufacturing, recycling, renewable energy and industrial infrastructure.
The corporation has also provided investment and advisory support to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
According to the IFC, it committed $670 million through its own account and mobilisation in Ghana in fiscal year 2026, up from $61 million in fiscal year 2021.
The organisation said the increase reflects its growing role in mobilising private investment to support Ghana’s economic development.
About IFC
The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.
It operates in more than 100 countries, using capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing economies.
In fiscal year 2025, the IFC committed a record $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, including through the mobilisation of private capital.
The corporation says its work is aimed at supporting private-sector-led development and creating opportunities in developing countries.
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