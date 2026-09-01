Germany says Russia behind Leipzig airport drone attack

Germany has said Russia was responsible for last month's drone attack at Leipzig's airport.

A drone carrying an explosive device was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany, close to Ukrainian cargo planes, on August 4.

It failed to explode as the detonator was apparently faulty, and investigators suspect a second drone collided with a cargo aircraft nearby. A third drone was reportedly found near the airport 10 days later.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the Leipzig airport attack followed the "well-established pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe" and the assumption was that Germany would be targeted again.

The Russian foreign minister said it would respond to "anti-Russian decisions", Interfax news agency reported. Security experts had speculated that Russia may have been responsible, however Russia has always rejected claims of involvement.

Leipzig/Halle Airport in eastern Germany is used by the Germany military and Nato allies for the transport of military goods and also serves as a base for Ukraine's Antonov Airlines - which carries most of the country's aerial cargo.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who was standing beside Dobrindt at a press conference in Berlin, said he would order the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn, and the contract for the Russian House in Berlin will also be terminated - which many observers have said has been used for espionage and to spread Russian propaganda.

The head of Nato, Mark Rutte, said the organisation "stands in full solidarity with Germany".

"The evidence is clear. And I welcome the measures announced by Germany in response," he wrote on X.

The issue was due to be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland later on Tuesday.

Germany is one of several Nato member states to have reported drone sightings at airports, military and industrial sites over the last year.

Berlin has until now been tight-lipped about who may have been behind the Leipzig attack, except to say the "foreign powers" may have been involved.

US media had already reported that American officials had linked the incident to Russia.

Berlin has warned that the country is the "daily target" of hybrid warfare, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned last week that those who carried out hostile acts against Germany would "pay a price".

The government is looking to boost the powers of its intelligence services, which have long been criticised as relatively toothless, to counter such threats.

Germany is a key backer of Ukraine with Merz forthright in his support for Kyiv.

It is not hard to imagine why Ukrainian cargo planes at a key German logistics hub might be in Moscow's sights.

But this announcement comes at a delicate moment for Merz's government.

A key state election in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt could propel the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) into power at a state-level for the very first time.

The AfD, which is Germany's biggest opposition party, wants to stop sending support to Ukraine and re-open ties with Russia.

In a separate development, German police say they are investigating the discovery of improvised explosive and incendiary devices at a power substation in the eastern state of Brandenburg on Tuesday.

A power line was damage which caused a temporary outage. It is not known who planted the devices.

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