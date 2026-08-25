Mahama to cut sod for new multi-storey airport car park, hotels

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to return to the Accra International Airport on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to cut the sod for the construction of a new multi-tiered, multi-purpose car park and airport hotels complex.

The project forms part of efforts to expand and modernise facilities at the airport and provide additional commercial and hospitality services for travellers and visitors.

Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a Facebook post, described President Mahama as a leader noted for investments in major infrastructure projects.

He cited the delivery of Terminal 3 at the Accra International Airport, the MPS Terminal at the Tema Harbour, and the securing of $400 million for the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project as some of the projects associated with the President.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the new airport development will feature a seven-storey car park with more than 2,000 parking bays, two hotels and a pedestrian connector linking the complex to the terminal.

The facility will also include a shopping mall with a food court, retail outlets, and office spaces available for rental.

The project is further expected to provide a sky lounge for entertainment and a sky observatory offering visitors views of aircraft during landings and takeoffs.

The development is part of a broader plan to expand the commercial and passenger facilities at the Accra International Airport, with the government positioning the project as another major infrastructure investment under President Mahama's administration

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