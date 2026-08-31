National | Opinion

Re: Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips

Source: Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako  
  31 August 2026 9:48am
President John Dramani Mahama
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I agree with you, Mr President. Let us not allow the poor workers at the airport to embarrass the nation.

But how can we not be equally embarrassed when we so mess up and mismanage our economy that we continue to go begging the IMF, the World Bank, Eurobond Investors, Bilateral Investors, Local Bondholders and everybody else in the world to forgive our indebtedness and to lend us some more so that we can continue to fuel our unmitigated corruption and economic mismanagement?

Do we actually know shame as a country? Do our political leaders know what shame is? If they do, then all the politicians who have governed this country in the past 34 years under the 4th Republic must be deeply ashamed of themselves, rather than being ashamed of the airport beggars!

Just as we have microeconomics and macroeconomics, so do we have micro-beggars at the airport and macro-beggars and corrupt officials who have always occupied the Presidency, MMDAs, SOEs, et cetera, and who have made this country so very poor while they have become personally so very rich!

Kwaku Antwi-Boasiako, Accra
August 28, 2026

Read also: Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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