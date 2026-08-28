Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed measures by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and other airport agencies to stop workers from soliciting or begging visitors for tips.
He said the practice creates a negative impression of Ghana among international visitors and called on workers across the aviation sector to uphold professionalism, discipline and hospitality.
President Mahama made the remarks on Thursday, August 27, at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Multi-Tiered, Multi-Purpose Car Park and Airport Hotels Complex at the Accra International Airport.
The President said every interaction between visitors and workers at the airport contributes to the country’s image, from immigration and baggage handling to traffic management and other services.
“I’m happy that the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Civil Aviation Authority and other institutions working at the airport are taking a tough stance against soliciting and begging visitors for tips. It reflects very badly on our country,” he said.
President Mahama stressed that the aviation sector must cultivate a culture of professionalism and courtesy to improve the experience of visitors to Ghana.
“Every institution and every worker at this airport contributes to Ghana’s image,” he said, adding that the welcome at immigration, efficiency in baggage handling, cleanliness and courtesy of service providers all shape visitors’ first and last impressions of the country.
The GACL has already dismissed two car park workers over alleged involvement in soliciting tips from passengers as part of the broader crackdown.
Meanwhile, the new airport development will comprise two hotels, more than 2,000 parking bays, a pedestrian connector to the terminal, a shopping mall with a food court, retail and office spaces, as well as a sky lounge and sky observatory for aircraft viewing.
Latest Stories
-
‘Judges don’t mingle with appointing authorities’ – Amoako Asante defends judicial independence
5 minutes
-
‘We’re getting close to A’ – Pelpuo rates government’s job creation B+
11 minutes
-
Suspended Catholic priest found at Koforidua Police Training Centre – Diocese
17 minutes
-
90% of planned strikes were called off under my tenure – Pelpuo
22 minutes
-
Petrosol has never defaulted on bank support in 12 years, says CEO
24 minutes
-
Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips
26 minutes
-
ICT can help clear court backlog – Supreme Court nominee Forson
28 minutes
-
Police ban concrete mixer trucks from Accra, Tema roads for three days
34 minutes
-
Education Ministry to amend law to restore faith -based representation on GES Council
40 minutes
-
‘I have no problem with Public Tribunals Act’ – Supreme Court nominee Forson
47 minutes
-
Petrosol CEO Michael Bozumbil explains how trust fuelled company’s growth
50 minutes
-
Motorists urged to give way to bullion vehicles
53 minutes
-
“I enjoy your friendship despite our differences,” Ayariga tells Afenyo-Markin
59 minutes
-
IEA calls for jobs-focused economic transformation
1 hour
-
GPHA demonstrates resilience, strategic vision in 40 years – Board Chairman
1 hour