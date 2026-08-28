Mahama backs crackdown on airport workers begging visitors for tips

President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed measures by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and other airport agencies to stop workers from soliciting or begging visitors for tips.

He said the practice creates a negative impression of Ghana among international visitors and called on workers across the aviation sector to uphold professionalism, discipline and hospitality.

President Mahama made the remarks on Thursday, August 27, at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Multi-Tiered, Multi-Purpose Car Park and Airport Hotels Complex at the Accra International Airport.

The President said every interaction between visitors and workers at the airport contributes to the country’s image, from immigration and baggage handling to traffic management and other services.

“I’m happy that the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Civil Aviation Authority and other institutions working at the airport are taking a tough stance against soliciting and begging visitors for tips. It reflects very badly on our country,” he said.

President Mahama stressed that the aviation sector must cultivate a culture of professionalism and courtesy to improve the experience of visitors to Ghana.

“Every institution and every worker at this airport contributes to Ghana’s image,” he said, adding that the welcome at immigration, efficiency in baggage handling, cleanliness and courtesy of service providers all shape visitors’ first and last impressions of the country.

The GACL has already dismissed two car park workers over alleged involvement in soliciting tips from passengers as part of the broader crackdown.

Meanwhile, the new airport development will comprise two hotels, more than 2,000 parking bays, a pedestrian connector to the terminal, a shopping mall with a food court, retail and office spaces, as well as a sky lounge and sky observatory for aircraft viewing.

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