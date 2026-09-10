Como ease past Leipzig in dream Champions League debut

Croatia international Martin Baturina became Como's first Champions League goalscorer

Como made an impressive Champions League debut by defeating visitors RB Leipzig 4-1 in their opening league-phase outing at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Goals from Martin Baturina and Tasos Douvikas in the first half gave the debutants a 2-0 lead before Assane Diao and Maximo Perrone added to the scoreline after the break on a historic night for the Italian club on the shores of Lake Como.

Como have had to wait 119 years to play their first game in Europe, but they only needed 15 minutes to make a mark on the occasion as Baturina pulled them ahead in front of their 11,000-strong support.

Douvikas drove into the box and cut the ball back, but Leipzig defender Ridle Baku failed to clear it, and the Croatian attacking midfielder recovered from a slip inside the box to score the Serie A side's first-ever goal on the continental stage.

The roles were reversed in the 38th minute when Baturina played Douvikas on goal and the forward slotted past Maarten Vandevoordt to double Como's advantage.

Cesc Fabregas' side continued their ascendancy in the second half as Senegal winger Diao finished across goalkeeper Vandevoordt from a tight angle before their captain Lucas da Cunha spurned a gilt-edged chance to score a fourth.

Andrija Maksimovic's first-time effort from the edge of the box reduced the deficit for the Bundesliga club but Perrone's fourth for the hosts in the 90th minute capped off a fantastic night for Como.

Como have enjoyed a rapid and remarkable rise in Italian football, securing a place in European football.

The Lombardy-based outfit has gone bankrupt twice in the past two decades and ended a 21-year wait to reach Serie A in 2024 after three promotions in six seasons.

They finished fourth in Italy last season under former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Fabregas, booking their place in this season's Champions League.

After tickets for their European debut sold out, the club's president, Mirwan Suwarso, and several directors announced plans to give away their seats to allow elderly supporters to attend.

In the next European fixture, Como will travel to Feyenoord on 14 October, while Leipzig hosts PSV Eindhoven the previous day.

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