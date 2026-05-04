Two killed and many injured after car driven into crowd in German city of Leipzig

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a car drove into a crowd in the eastern German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, local authorities said.

Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung said the suspected perpetrator - who authorities have confirmed is a 33-year-old German citizen - was arrested. Jung added that authorities were not yet clear about a motive.

Police confirmed that a car had struck several people in the central Grimmaische Straße area before driving off. Leipzig's fire chief, Axel Shuh, said 22 people were injured, including two seriously.

Michael Kretschmer, the head of the state of Saxony, of which Leipzig is a part, said the suspect previously suffered from mental illness.

Lepzig police spokesperson, Susanne Luebcke, said that at about 17:35 (15:35 GMT) "a person drove a vehicle across Augustusplatz into Grimmaische Street, continuing on past the market".

"Several people were injured in the incident. Unfortunately, we also have to report two fatalities," she added.

"We are talking about a case of violent rampage here. We are working on the assumption that this was the act of a lone perpetrator and currently have no indications that there is still a threat to public safety."

One eyewitness, Susi, told Radio Leipzig that she was with her friend on a bench on Grimmaische Straße at the time of the incident.

"We heard a loud bang," she said, adding that the driver was going "really fast".

Susi and her friend took refuge in a jewellery shop nearby. When they came out of the store, she said she saw injured people lying on the ground.

Another eyewitness told the same outlet that the car came to a halt at some bollards and a woman fell from the roof of a car. They said passersby went to administer first aid and about 15 people gathered around the car to apprehend the driver and tried to drag him out through an open window.

The eyewitness said the driver tried to escape through a passenger window, but police arrived at the scene and secured his hands with cable ties.

Germany has seen a series of car ramming attacks in recent years.

In December 2024, at least six people were killed and more than 300 were wounded following an attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg.

In February last year, at least 30 people were injured when a car was driven into a crowd in Munich, more than a week before the country's federal elections.

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