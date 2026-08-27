New airport projects to ease congestion, improve passenger experience—Mahama

President John Mahama says new developments being constructed at the Accra International Airport will ease congestion, improve traffic circulation, and make movement around the airport more convenient for passengers.

He made the remarks on Thursday, August 27, at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Multi-Tiered, Multi-Purpose Car Park and Airport Hotels Complex.

The seven-storey facility will provide about 2,030 covered parking bays, two hotels, a pedestrian sky-bridge linking directly to Terminal 3, a shopping mall, a food court, retail and office spaces, as well as a sky lounge and observatory.

According to President Mahama, the development would provide additional parking, improve traffic flow and make better use of the airport’s limited land.

“It will provide additional parking; it will improve traffic circulation, it will reduce congestion and optimise the use of limited land within the airport enclave,” he said.

He added that building vertically would allow the airport to use its space more efficiently while creating room for other services.

Two hotels, commercial facilities

The complex, he said, will include a 120-room five-star premium hotel providing accommodation options at different price points.

It will also feature restaurants, shopping facilities, banking and travel services, a food court, and office spaces for corporate users.

President Mahama said the development would create new commercial opportunities and support business activities within the airport environment.

Digital parking system

President Mahama said technology would be central to the project, with the parking system incorporating automatic number plate recognition and operating on a cashless, ticketless basis.

Parking guidance systems, electric vehicle charging points, and centralised CCTV surveillance will also be provided.

He said the systems would improve traffic management, strengthen security, and reduce delays.

“These systems will improve traffic management, strengthen security, reduce delays and make the entire parking experience more seamless,” he said.

President Mahama said the mix of parking, accommodation, retail, dining, and business facilities would transform the airport enclave into a more vibrant economic space.

“This thoughtful mix of parking, accommodation, retail, dining, and business services will improve the convenience and help transform the airport enclave into a more vibrant economic space,” he said.

He added that the project would support longer transit stays and help consolidate the Accra International Airport’s operations as a 24-hour facility.

“Indeed, this development will consolidate the Accra International Airport's operation as a true 24-hour facility,” he said.

President Mahama also welcomed efforts by the Ghana Airports Company Limited, the Civil Aviation Authority, and other institutions operating at the airport to clamp down on soliciting and begging for tips from visitors.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.