Omotola’s heart of gold on display

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Actress and producer Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has donated all producer earnings from her recent film, Mother’s Love, to Slum2School Africa, a charitable organisation.
She revealed the commitment through a video statement, detailing the film’s financial performance and the subsequent charitable transfer.
The production garnered over N103 million at the box office before industry deductions.
Once exhibitors, distributors, print costs, advertising expenses and various taxes, including entertainment and withholding taxes, were factored in, the amount retained by the production team totalled just over N22 million.
Jalade confirmed that this entire sum, consistent with Red Hot Concepts’ original pledge, went directly to the beneficiary organisation.
The transfer was executed in July 2026, with the distributors facilitating payment to Slum2School Africa on the 7th.
According to Jalade-Ekeinde, the film’s distributor, The Nile Entertainment, transferred N22,276,558 to Slum2School Africa on July 7, 2026.
“On the 7th of July 2026, our amazing distributors, Nile Entertainment, transferred that sum of money to our NGO beneficiary, Slum to School Africa”, she said.
“The team and I are very, very thankful. Thankful to you for going to watch Mother’s Love because you made it possible.
“We at Red Hot Concepts will now be following up with Slum to School Africa to make sure that this money is used very, very judiciously for the children that we have sent it to be used for.
“As you remember, we want this money to advance the education of children from underserved communities. And we will now follow up to make sure that this money is used properly”.
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is an actress, former model, and philanthropist who, after her Nollywood acting debut in 1995, has appeared in over 300 films.
Jalade is the first Nigerian celebrity to receive over 1 million likes on Facebook. As of 2016, she had over 3 million followers. In 2013, Jalade was included in Time's 100 most influential people.
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