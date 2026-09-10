EOCO questions former Deputy AG Joseph Kpemka over BOST dealings, grants him bail

Former Deputy A-G, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has questioned former Deputy Attorney-General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka over some dealings at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST).

Mr Kpemka, who also previously served as Deputy Managing Director of BOST, was invited by EOCO on Thursday, September 10, 2026, and was subsequently granted bail after questioning.

News of his invitation to EOCO emerged on Thursday evening.

Although EOCO has not officially commented on the matter, sources familiar with the development have confirmed to Myjoyonline that Mr Kpemka was invited and questioned before being granted bail.

He is therefore not in EOCO custody as of the time of filing this report.

The specific issues surrounding the invitation have not yet been made public.

However, a source told Myjoyonline that Mr Kpemka had not committed any wrongdoing in connection with the matter.

Former BOST deputy MD

Mr Kpemka was appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST by then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May 2024.

His invitation to EOCO comes amid investigations into the conduct of some former government officials over suspected financial and other infractions.

Mr Kpemka previously served as the Member of Parliament for Tempane in the Upper East Region after winning the constituency in the 2016 parliamentary election. He lost the seat in the 2020 election.

He also served as Deputy Attorney-General during the Akufo-Addo administration.

Myjoyonline understands that investigations into the BOST-related matter are ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.