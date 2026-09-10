Fenerbahce boss stuns club by quitting after Roma draw

Ismail Kartal resigned as head coach of Fenerbahce just minutes after the Turkish side's 1-1 draw with Roma in the Champions League.

Kartal made the surprise announcement in his post-match press conference, stating he plans never to return to the club he previously served as a player and assistant coach.

He came back to Fenerbahce for a fourth spell as manager in June 2026, with the club returning to the Champions League for the first time in 18 years.

Now he departs with the team sitting ninth in the Turkish Super Lig after two wins and two defeats, and after only one Champions League match.

"I have been here three months. From the beginning of the season until today, the training sessions and camps we held with the players, along with our president's efforts, have been very helpful. Those were wonderful days," Kartal said.

"As of this evening, I congratulate my players and resign from my position.

"I made this decision to pave the way for my club. We made this decision together as a team.

"From now on, to help Fenerbahce, my players and future coaches, I have resigned from my position, with the intention of never returning."

Club president Aziz Yildirim has not accepted 65-year-old Kartal's resignation.

Yildirim said in a statement released on Fenerbahce's website: "Ismail Kartal is still in charge. The club should support our coach. Until I leave, Ismail Kartal is the head coach of Fenerbahce."

Yildirim confirmed he spoke to Kartal following the news conference, with the coach citing "pressure" of the role and a mid-match incident where he was struck by a bottle thrown from the stands as factors in his decision.

In a post on social media, the club said a spectator involved in the bottle incident has been identified and banned from the stadium.

Yildirim criticised the attitude of the club's supporters and the media, pinpointing the "pressure" created by the constant criticism and calling for both parties to "uphold the values of the Fenerbahce community" and show greater respect to Kartal.

Doubling down on Kartal's future, he said: "This community should support Ismail Kartal. You can't show support by throwing punches at him like this.

"Ismail Kartal doesn't need to say he'll continue. I am his senior. I said he'll continue, and that's it. We're a family."

Kartal's announcement came as a shock to Fenerbahce's players, with English defender Archie Brown, whose 48th-minute equaliser cancelled out Bryan Cristante's first-half effort for Italian side Roma, completely taken aback in a post-match interview.

When informed of Kartal's resignation, Brown said: "What do you mean he resigned? As coach? He's not the coach any more? He said this just now? I didn't know about this."

Kartal won the Turkish Super Cup in 2014 during his first spell as manager, having previously spent four years as an assistant coach. As a player, he won two league titles among six trophies with the club.

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