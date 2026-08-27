Football | National

Black Stars defender Kojo Oppong Peprah set to join Fenerbahce

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  27 August 2026 11:19am
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Ghana international Kojo Oppong Peprah is in line for a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce before the close of the transfer window.

According to reports, an agreement has been reached between the Super Lig side and French outfit OGC Nice for the signing of the defender.

Oppong Peprah is expected to put pen to paper on a four-year deal in Turkey before completing the switch from France.

The 22-year-old joined the Ligue 1 side last summer from IF Norrkoping, going on to 39 games across all competitions last season with one goal to his name.

Oppong Peprah was part of the Black Stars' final squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America, featuring in the games against England and Croatia.

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