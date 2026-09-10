Spurs and Richarlison in dispute over contract

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton for £60m on a five-year deal in 2022

Tottenham and their Brazil forward Richarlison are in dispute over the remaining nine months on his contract.

Richarlison, whose proposed deadline day move to Everton broke down, is understood to be exploring his options with sources indicting the 29-year-old is keen to be released from the remainder of his deal.

Talks between the club and player's representatives are ongoing to find a resolution but it is believed the matter has escalated in recent days.

While Richarlison is eager to reach an agreement with Tottenham which would allow him to walk away from the club for nothing, Spurs are not considering that option as realistic.

To complicate matters, Spurs have a 12-month option to extend Richarlison's contract until the end of next season.

Spurs are unwilling to negotiate a settlement with Richarlison over the rest of his deal.

The attacker has been left out of the club's Premier League squad after the Everton move collapsed.

Tottenham were in line to earn £35m, but the forward failed to agree personal terms with the Toffees.

Brazilian side Vasco de Gama would like to sign Richarlison, with the forward believed to be keen to return to his homeland.

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