Sunderland sign Spurs defender Danso on loan

Sunderland have completed the signing of Austria defender Kevin Danso from Tottenham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The deal will cost the Black Cats £2.5m and will be made permanent next summer - for a fee of £22.5m - if Regis Le Bris' side stay in the Premier League.

"I'm really happy to be here, and I can't wait to get started," said Danso.

"Sunderland is a big club with huge ambition, and I'm excited to be part of what we're building this season."

The 27-year-old - who made 52 appearances for Spurs after signing from RC Lens in January 2025 - will bolster Sunderland's squad ahead of their first European campaign since 1973.

Danso's exit from Spurs comes as Roberto de Zerbi's side close in on a move for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 2025 Europa League winners had a bid accepted for the former Fulham and Manchester City defender on Monday night.

Adarabioyo, 28, came through the ranks at the Etihad before joining the Cottagers on a permanent deal in 2020.

In 2024, the defender joined Chelsea following the expiry of his contract with Fulham.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge, Adarabioyo has made more than 70 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, winning the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Tottenham also signed Chelsea attacker Mykhailo Mudryk on loan before Tuesday night's deadline.

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