Spurs omit Richarlison from Premier League squad

Audio By Carbonatix
Richarlison has been left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad.
Spurs manager Roberto de Zerbi said last week the Brazil forward had asked to leave the club and he looked close to joining former club Everton before Tuesday's transfer deadline, but a deal fell through.
The 29-year-old has now been left out the club's squad to play in top-flight games for the first half of the season.
It is understood Richarlison does not feature in Tottenham's plans this season, which was explained to the player before Tuesday's deadline.
He is expected to leave the club in the coming days, with the transfer windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia still open.
Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton in the summer of 2022, having joined the Toffees from Watford in 2018.
He has entered the final year of his contract at the London club and, while he started Tottenham's defeat by Brentford in their opening game of the Premier League season, he was not included in De Zerbi's squad when Spurs lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.
After the game, De Zerbi said: "Richarlison, I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave."
Earlier in August, the Spurs boss said that the Brazilian was uncertain about his future, noting that "it's not easy to find another striker like Richarlison".
However, Spurs recently signed Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush on loan and he replaced Richarlison against Newcastle.
Richarlison was Tottenham's top scorer in the league last season with 11 goals in 32 appearances and also provided four assists as he was a key figure during their struggle for Premier League survival, which was secured on the final day.
Latest Stories
-
Final day of Joy FM Back-to-School Fair: Come shop, save and prepare for the new school year
8 minutes
-
GSE showed strong performance in August 2026 despite recording more stock losses
2 hours
-
If CJ needs ethics law to know SOE comments were wrong, he may not be worthy of office – Arthur Kennedy
3 hours
-
Stop touring state agencies and focus on the Judiciary’s problems – Arthur Kennedy to CJ
3 hours
-
Apologise and don’t do it again – Arthur Kennedy to Chief Justice over SOE comments
3 hours
-
Chief Justice remains committed to judicial independence, justice and equality – Judicial Service
4 hours
-
Ghana concludes evacuation of citizens from South Africa; total returnees reach 1,900 – Ablakwa
4 hours
-
Africa must define its own green transition path – Prof Fatima Denton
4 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: Social Studies records sharp rebound as Maths, Science also improve
5 hours
-
2026 WASSCE entry rises by 11% as 512,862 candidates sit exams
5 hours
-
WASSCE 2026: English Language performance falls to 62.4% – WAEC
5 hours
-
WAEC cancels 2026 WASSCE results of 8,295 candidates over examination irregularities
6 hours
-
WAEC releases provisional 2026 WASSCE results for 512,862 candidates
6 hours
-
CJ’s remarks on SOEs were made in good faith, not to undermine judicial independence – Judicial Service
9 hours