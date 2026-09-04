Spurs omit Richarlison from Premier League squad

Richarlison has been left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad.

Spurs manager Roberto de Zerbi said last week the Brazil forward had asked to leave the club and he looked close to joining former club Everton before Tuesday's transfer deadline, but a deal fell through.

The 29-year-old has now been left out the club's squad to play in top-flight games for the first half of the season.

It is understood Richarlison does not feature in Tottenham's plans this season, which was explained to the player before Tuesday's deadline.

He is expected to leave the club in the coming days, with the transfer windows in Turkey and Saudi Arabia still open.

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton in the summer of 2022, having joined the Toffees from Watford in 2018.

He has entered the final year of his contract at the London club and, while he started Tottenham's defeat by Brentford in their opening game of the Premier League season, he was not included in De Zerbi's squad when Spurs lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle United on Saturday.

After the game, De Zerbi said: "Richarlison, I don't know. He said too many times he wants to leave."

Earlier in August, the Spurs boss said that the Brazilian was uncertain about his future, noting that "it's not easy to find another striker like Richarlison".

However, Spurs recently signed Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush on loan and he replaced Richarlison against Newcastle.

Richarlison was Tottenham's top scorer in the league last season with 11 goals in 32 appearances and also provided four assists as he was a key figure during their struggle for Premier League survival, which was secured on the final day.

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