Richarlison posts crying emoji after Spurs cup snub

Richarlison has publicly expressed his displeasure at Roberto de Zerbi's decision to leave him out of Tottenham's squad for Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

The Brazil striker shared a screenshot of a social media post about his omission and accompanied it with the message "Why?" and a tearful, sad-faced emoji.

Richarlison's future in north London has become increasingly uncertain after a proposed transfer to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama fell through last week.

Sources suggested the Premier League club had agreed a fee with Vasco for the 29-year-old, but personal terms were not agreed before the Brazilian transfer window closed on Friday.

"At the start of this season, I spoke to him many times to convince him to stay, and he didn't want to," De Zerbi said in his pre-match news conference on Monday.

"I can't go every day to pray for him to stay.

"What I have done at the beginning of this season has been to speak with him and to propose an extension of the contract. If he said, 'no thank you,' I finished my job.

"I know what happened in the last 45 days. It's not right if I explained. It's not my behaviour. The relationship, the problem is between the player and the club."

Richarlison also had a proposed £35m deadline-day transfer to Everton collapse after the forward failed to agree personal terms with the Toffees.

He was left out of Spurs' Premier League squad amid a dispute between him and the club over the remaining nine months of his contract.

Richarlison is understood to be exploring his options, with sources indicating he is keen to be released from the remainder of his current deal, which runs out next summer, although Spurs have the option of triggering a 12-month extension.

His exile comes at a difficult time for Spurs, who are still searching for their first win of the new Premier League season under De Zerbi.

They have not scored in their opening four league matches - the first time they have failed to do so in their history.

Their underwhelming start comes despite the club spending more than £300m in the summer to strengthen De Zerbi's squad after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

Richarlison was Spurs' leading scorer last season with 12 goals in all competitions - five more than centre-back Micky van de Ven and defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha.

He also has four goals in seven matches against Tuesday's opponents, Liverpool, during his time at Tottenham.

The striker joined Spurs from Everton in 2022 after spells with Watford and Everton and has won 54 caps for Brazil.

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