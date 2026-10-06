Multimedia Group congratulates Fidelity Bank on 20 years of excellence and impact

The Multimedia Group has congratulated Fidelity Bank Ghana on its 20th anniversary, describing the milestone as a testament to the bank’s growth, resilience, innovation and contribution to Ghana’s development.

In a congratulatory message to the management and staff of Fidelity Bank, the Multimedia Group said the bank’s two-decade journey had been marked by efforts to build trust, create opportunities and serve customers while contributing to Ghana’s economic and social development.

“Twenty years is a significant milestone — two decades of building trust, creating opportunities, serving customers, and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s economic and social development,” the Group said.

The Multimedia Group also commended the leadership, dedication and hard work of Fidelity Bank’s management and staff, both past and present, for helping shape the institution’s growth over the years.

It said the bank’s achievements were a source of pride and expressed confidence that its strongest chapters were still ahead.

The Group further wished Fidelity Bank continued growth, innovation, impact and success as it begins its next chapter.

“Congratulations to Fidelity Bank Ghana on 20 remarkable years. Here’s to the journey so far, the partnership we cherish, and the many milestones yet to come,” the message said.

The anniversary marks two decades of Fidelity Bank’s operations and its contribution to Ghana’s banking and broader economic landscape.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.