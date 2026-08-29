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JoySports Invitational 2026: Multimedia Group flex their football muscles with 3-0 win over GIMPA

Source: Clara Seshie & Emmanuel Tetteh  
  29 August 2026 2:25pm
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Multimedia Group Limited produced a composed and confident display to defeat GIMPA 3-0 on penalties at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 after a tense football contest.

With the match unable to produce a winner in regulation time, the pressure shifted to the penalty spot, where Multimedia Group showed remarkable composure.

While the occasion demanded cool heads and steady nerves, the Multimedia players delivered, converting three spot-kicks to secure a convincing 3-0 victory in the shootout.

GIMPA, meanwhile, endured a frustrating spell from the spot as their attempts failed to find the back of the net.

With every successful Multimedia penalty, the momentum swung further in their favour, and by the time the shootout ended, the result was emphatic.

The victory sparked celebrations among the Multimedia Group contingent, who cheered their players on as they completed a memorable passage through the competition.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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