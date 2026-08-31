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FWSC boss steals show at JoySports Invitational with CEOs Penalty thriller

Source: David Andoh  
  31 August 2026 3:01pm
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The 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament lived up to its billing as Ghana's biggest corporate sports festival, serving passion, drama, and pure excitement at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium over the weekend.

But beyond the football, volleyball, and athletics that drew thousands, one discipline that stole the spotlight was the CEOs' Penalty Shootout, where top corporate executives swapped boardrooms for boots to battle for bragging rights.

Right at the heart of the action was the man at the centre of Ghana's labour stability, the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Dr. George Smith Graham.

Smith Graham, who made history as the first-ever CEO of the Commission from 2009 to 2017 and officially returned to office on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, proved he is not just a master of negotiation at the labour table, but also a master on the penalty spot.

Dressed in sporting gear and cheered on by staff and patrons, the FWSC boss stepped up with composure and confidence, slotting his penalty with mastery in a segment that had the crowd roaring.

It was a statement that leadership is about participation, fitness, and connecting with people outside the office.

In true labour leader style, Dr. Smith Graham seized the moment to interact with patrons, corporate teams, and workers from various institutions, using the informal atmosphere to educate them on pertinent labour issues, wage administration, and the Commission's role in ensuring industrial harmony as many approached him to ask questions about single spine, negotiations, and productivity — and he obliged with smiles and brief explanations, blending sports with social dialogue.

Unlike many executives who left after their kicks, Dr. Smith Graham stayed long, watching various games, cheering teams, and networking.

His presence throughout the tournament underscored his belief that sports are a vital tool for team building, corporate wellness, and productivity —values that align directly with the FWSC's mandate of promoting fair reward and a motivated workforce.

The 2026 edition brought together dozens of corporate organisations, security services, and public sector institutions, and the CEO penalty session was designed to promote executive fitness and camaraderie. For the FWSC, Dr. Smith Graham's participation was symbolic.

At a time when labour-management relations demand trust, dialogue and human connection, the CEO showed that leadership is not only about memos and negotiations behind closed doors, but also about stepping onto the field, taking a shot, and standing with the people.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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