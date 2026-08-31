MMFL makes strong showing at 2026 JoySports Invitational

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) joined 33 other companies and institutions at the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament as Corporate Ghana traded boardrooms for sporting competition at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 29.

The annual corporate sporting fiesta brought together executives, employees and sports enthusiasts for a day of competition, networking and camaraderie.

MMFL participated in a number of disciplines, including football, table tennis, lawn tennis, female’s penalty shoot-out, unisex sack race, Tug of Peace, lime and spoon relay and the CEO’s penalty shoot-out.

The company’s participation provided employees with an opportunity to strengthen teamwork and interact with clients and customers in a relaxed environment.

Speaking to the media, Mrs Dzifa Roman Mensah, Head of Human Resources at MMFL, said the company was delighted to be part of the event.

“We are very excited to be part of the JoySports Invitational. These tournaments bring us closer to our clients and customers while also allowing our employees to bond and promote healthy living. We will compete fairly, but in the disciplines where we have the advantage, we will definitely be looking to win,” she said.

The event began with a health walk at 6 a.m., followed by aerobics and a series of competitive and recreational activities, including football, swimming, table tennis, chess, Scrabble, Ludo, draughts and novelty events.

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo was among the notable personalities who joined the corporate community for the event.

At the time of going to press, Piwak Natural Health had won the football competition after beating McDan 2-0 in the final, bringing another successful edition of the JoySports Invitational to a close.

For MMFL, the tournament offered more than competition—it was an opportunity to build stronger teams, deepen relationships and celebrate the spirit of healthy competition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.