JoySports Invitational 2026: As football takes centre stage, The Luckiest bring the JAMA heat

Audio By Carbonatix
The football may be taking centre stage, but on the sidelines, The Luckiest are putting on a show of their own.
As Premier Health Insurance takes on Valex Lease Equipment Limited in a lively football encounter, the unmistakable sound of JAMA from The Luckiest is filling the air, drawing attention away from the pitch and towards a colourful display of rhythm, movement and team spirit.
With drums beating, voices rising and bodies moving in unison, the group has transformed the JAMA section into a celebration of energy and camaraderie.
Every chant comes with its own burst of excitement, keeping supporters engaged and adding a distinctly Ghanaian flavour to the sporting spectacle.
For The Luckiest, this is more than cheering the football team on. It is about creating an atmosphere, lifting spirits and reminding everyone that at a tournament like this, the action isn't confined to the pitch.
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