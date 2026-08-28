The Luckiest CEO Adutwum eyes back-to-back CEO shootout crown at JoySports Invitational

Dennis Adutwum, the man behind the famous tagline “Luck is everywhere,” will return to the spotlight on Saturday as he seeks to defend his CEOs Penalty Shootout title at the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament.

The chief executive of The Luckiest *712# enters the competition as the defending champion after emerging victorious from a field of 50 CEOs and managing directors at last year's tournament.

Adutwum was inch-perfect on his way to the title in 2025, earning the right to call himself the king of the corporate penalty shootout. But defending his crown could prove even more difficult this time around.

The competition will bring together business leaders from some of Ghana's leading companies, including the likes of McDan Group, Sapholda Ventures, Toyota Ghana Limited, Minerals Commission, Ayuda App, Virtual Security Africa, Latex Foam, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), National Identification Authority(NIA).

Other are Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus 8:25, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate – 8:50 a.m., The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services vs Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance vs Valex Lease Equipment Limited, Narh-Bita Hospital, Volta Catch, SIC vs Heritage Christian University, Axis Pension Trust, Tema Oil Refinery vs Toyota Ghana Limited, MoMo Fintech 10:55, GIMPA, and several others, all of whom will be hoping to combine boardroom leadership with composure from 12 yards.

The winner will receive a special gold as prize from headline sponsors, The Luckiest *712#

The 2026 tournament, powered by the Luckiest and sponsored by This year's tournament is supported by Toyota, superior quality, Minerals Commission, the regulator of the mining industry in Ghana, Ayuda, Ghana's number 1 services app, app baako, services bebree, Latex Foam, your partner for life, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd, Committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, Virtual Security Africa, complete security solutions, a fascinating battle of nerve, technique and, perhaps, a little bit of luck.

For Adutwum, the challenge is straightforward: repeat the heroics of 2025.

He will face competition from a strong corporate field featuring CEOs and managing directors representing companies and institutions across different sectors.

Among the notable names in action are leaders from McDan Group, Equity Health Insurance, Old Mutual, La Community Bank, SIC, the National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, Toyota Ghana Limited, Multimedia Group and GIMPA.

The opening matches of the tournament begin at 8:00 a.m., with McDan Group taking on Equity Health Insurance at Park 1, while The Luckiest face Narh-Bita Hospital at Park 2.

Adutwum and his fellow CEOs will then battle for the ultimate prize as the JoySports Invitational once again brings Ghana's corporate leaders together for a day of football, competition and entertainment.

For the defending champion, however, there is one mission above all others.

And if the man known as The Luckiest CEO succeeds once again, his famous words may ring even louder across the tournament grounds: "Luck is everywhere.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.