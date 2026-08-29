McDan edge Equity Health on penalties to open JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026

McDan Group have secured victory over Equity Health in the opening encounter of the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026, winning 2-1 on penalties after the match ended goalless in regulation time.

The tournament, which began at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, brought the two sides together in a closely contested opening fixture, with neither team able to find the breakthrough during the allotted playing time.

McDan and Equity Health were given 10 minutes in the first half and another 10 minutes in the second half to settle the contest, but both defences remained firm as the game ended 0-0.

With the teams unable to separate themselves after the 20 minutes of play, the outcome was decided through a penalty shoot-out.

McDan held their nerve from the spot to prevail 2-1, securing the first win of the tournament and giving the team an early boost in the competition.

Equity Health, despite their efforts to find an opening during normal play, ultimately fell short in the shoot-out as McDan converted enough of their opportunities to claim victory.

The result provided an exciting start to the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament, with the opening match demonstrating the competitive nature expected throughout the event.

With the opening contest settled by penalties, attention now turns to the remaining fixtures as the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 continues at the University of Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.