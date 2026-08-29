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JoySports Invitational 2026: Piwak, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Premier Health Insurance win football battles

Source: Clara Seshie & Emmanuel Tetteh  
  29 August 2026 1:57pm
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The battle for football supremacy at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 is heating, with Piwak Natural Health, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and Premier Health Insurance all securing victories in their respective matches.

Piwak Natural Health edged AlSale Services 1-0 in a closely contested encounter, producing the decisive moment needed to walk away with all the bragging rights. AlSale Services pushed for an equaliser, but Piwak held firm to protect their slender advantage until the final whistle.

Old Mutual also recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Ghana Publishing Company Limited in another tight contest. With both sides battling for control, Old Mutual's solitary goal proved enough to separate the teams and send them through with a valuable win.

There was more breathing room for Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, who put in a commanding performance to defeat La Community Bank 2-0.

Their two-goal advantage reflected a disciplined outing as they kept their opponents at bay while making the most of their opportunities in front of goal.

The most dramatic encounter of the round came when Premier Health Insurance faced Valex Lease Equipment Limited.

After an action-packed contest ended 3-2, the match had to be decided by penalties, with Premier Health Insurance eventually holding their nerve to emerge victorious.

From narrow one-goal wins to a penalty shootout, the matches delivered plenty of drama and competitive spirit.

The victories have given Piwak Natural Health, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and Premier Health Insurance a major boost as the tournament continues.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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