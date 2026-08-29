JoySports Invitational 2026: Corporate Ghana breaks a sweat at Legon aerobics session

Corporate Ghana got its heart rates up and the energy flowing as participants in the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 took part in an energetic aerobics session at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 29.

The session brought together corporate executives, employees and sports enthusiasts for an early-morning workout, with participants dancing, stretching and following a series of high-energy routines led by aerobics instructors.

Sporting T-shirts branded with their respective company identities, participants embraced the session with enthusiasm, turning the stadium grounds into a lively fitness space.

The workout offered a chance for participants to loosen up and prepare for the day's activities while promoting fitness, teamwork and interaction among the various organisations taking part in the tournament.

The aerobics session followed an early-morning health walk, which began at 6:00 a.m. from the University of Ghana Stadium.

Participants walked through the University of Ghana campus to the Balme Library before returning to the stadium, where they continued with the aerobics session.

The back-to-back fitness activities set an energetic tone for a day designed to combine sport, recreation and corporate networking.

Competitive action got underway at 8:00 a.m., with teams battling for honours in a variety of sporting and recreational disciplines.

The tournament features football, chess, table tennis, scrabble, draughts and ludo, with swimming also forming part of the programme.

The CEO Penalty Shootout and Ladies Penalty Shootout are also expected to provide additional excitement as participants compete beyond the traditional sporting events.

Football and novelty events will continue into the afternoon before the tournament reaches its climax with the football final scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 brings together companies, institutions, corporate executives, employees and sports enthusiasts for a day of competition, fitness, recreation and networking.

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