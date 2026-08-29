Photos from 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament

Corporate Ghana has taken over the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 gets underway, bringing together professionals for a full day of competition, fitness, networking and entertainment.

The tournament is featuring a range of sporting activities, with participants and spectators moving between the various events and soaking up the lively atmosphere on campus.

The event is offering a mix of sport, wellness and corporate networking as teams compete for honours.

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, has promised an unusual reward package for the winners of the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.