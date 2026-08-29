JoySports Invitational 2026: The Luckiest make a splash, sweep 1st and 2nd in swimming

The Luckiest made a major splash at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026, dominating the swimming competition by claiming both first and second positions in an impressive display of speed, stamina, and composure in the pool.

Represented by two strong swimmers, The Luckiest produced a one-two finish.

Their back-to-back victories gave the team another reason to celebrate as they continued to make their presence felt across the tournament's sporting events.

McDan Group secured third place, while The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre finished fourth. Piwak Natural Health followed in fifth, with Labadi Beach Hotel completing the top six.

With every stroke carrying the pressure of corporate pride, the swimmers battled hard for every second, turning the pool into another exciting arena at the Invitational.

But when the final positions were confirmed, it was The Luckiest who had the biggest reason to celebrate.

In all, 34 companies participated in the event, including the sponsors.

The participating teams are McDan Group, Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate, The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services, Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance, Valex Lease Equipment Limited, The Luckiest, Narh-Bita Hospital, Latex Foam, Volta Catch, SIC, Heritage Christian University, National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, National Identification Authority, Axis Pension Trust, Ayuda Hub, Sapholda Ventures, Tema Oil Refinery, Toyota Ghana Limited, Virtual Security Africa, MoMo Fintech, Multimedia Group and GIMPA.

The 2026 tournament, powered by Luckiest, is supported by Toyota, Superior Quality, the Minerals Commission, Ayuda, Latex Foam, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd and Virtual Security Africa.

In all, 34 companies participated in the event, including the sponsors.

The participating teams are McDan Group, Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate, The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services, Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance, Valex Lease Equipment Limited, The Luckiest, Narh-Bita Hospital, Latex Foam, Volta Catch, SIC, Heritage Christian University, National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, National Identification Authority, Axis Pension Trust, Ayuda Hub, Sapholda Ventures, Tema Oil Refinery, Toyota Ghana Limited, Virtual Security Africa, MoMo Fintech, Multimedia Group and GIMPA.

The 2026 tournament, powered by Luckiest, is supported by Toyota, Superior Quality, the Minerals Commission, Ayuda, Latex Foam, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd and Virtual Security Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.