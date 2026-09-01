NPC Ghana congratulates Farida Iddriss on Africa Aquatics Zone II leadership role

National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana), led by its President, Mr Samson Deen, has warmly congratulated Ms Farida Iddriss on taking up her new role as Secretary-General of Africa Aquatics Zone II.

Mr Deen described the achievement as a proud moment for Ghana and a powerful recognition of Ms Iddriss’s dedication, competence and progressive contribution to sports development.

Ms Iddriss is a member of the Governing Board of NPC Ghana and President of the Para Swimming Association of Ghana.

Her elevation to continental leadership reflects her commitment to strengthening para swimming, promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

“On behalf of the Governing Board, our athletes, coaches, technical officials and the entire Ghanaian Paralympic family, I extend our warmest congratulations to Ms Farida Iddriss on this outstanding achievement,” Mr Deen stated.

“Farida’s rise is more than a personal accomplishment; it is a victory for Ghana, for women in sport and for every aspiring sports administrator who believes that dedicated service can open doors beyond national borders.”

The NPC Ghana President commended Ms Iddriss for the energy, discipline and leadership she has brought to para swimming, noting that her work continues to support the steady improvement and growing visibility of the sport in Ghana.

“Her elevation demonstrates that competence, integrity and service are recognised. It also confirms that Ghanaian sports administrators are capable of providing leadership and helping to shape the future of sport across Africa,” he said.

Mr Deen expressed confidence that Ms Iddriss would bring professionalism, innovation and an inclusive vision to her new responsibility while working collaboratively with stakeholders to advance aquatics and para swimming throughout Zone II.

“At a time when African sport requires courageous, innovative and athlete-centred leadership, Ms Iddriss brings the experience, passion and sense of purpose needed to make a meaningful difference,” he added.

According to Mr Deen, her achievement should inspire more women, young people and emerging sports administrators to pursue leadership and contribute to building a stronger, fairer and more inclusive African sporting system.

He assured Ms Iddriss of the full goodwill and support of NPC Ghana as she works to strengthen institutional cooperation, technical development, athlete pathways and international opportunities across the zone.

“Congratulations, Ms Farida Iddriss. Ghana and the Paralympic Movement are proud of you. May your tenure open new doors for athletes, inspire a new generation of leaders and leave a lasting legacy for aquatics and inclusive sport throughout Africa Aquatics Zone II,” Mr Deen concluded.

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