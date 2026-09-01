NPC Ghana congratulates Farida Iddriss on Africa Aquatics Zone II leadership role

Audio By Carbonatix
National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana), led by its President, Mr Samson Deen, has warmly congratulated Ms Farida Iddriss on taking up her new role as Secretary-General of Africa Aquatics Zone II.
Mr Deen described the achievement as a proud moment for Ghana and a powerful recognition of Ms Iddriss’s dedication, competence and progressive contribution to sports development.
Ms Iddriss is a member of the Governing Board of NPC Ghana and President of the Para Swimming Association of Ghana.
Her elevation to continental leadership reflects her commitment to strengthening para swimming, promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities for athletes with disabilities.
“On behalf of the Governing Board, our athletes, coaches, technical officials and the entire Ghanaian Paralympic family, I extend our warmest congratulations to Ms Farida Iddriss on this outstanding achievement,” Mr Deen stated.
“Farida’s rise is more than a personal accomplishment; it is a victory for Ghana, for women in sport and for every aspiring sports administrator who believes that dedicated service can open doors beyond national borders.”
The NPC Ghana President commended Ms Iddriss for the energy, discipline and leadership she has brought to para swimming, noting that her work continues to support the steady improvement and growing visibility of the sport in Ghana.
“Her elevation demonstrates that competence, integrity and service are recognised. It also confirms that Ghanaian sports administrators are capable of providing leadership and helping to shape the future of sport across Africa,” he said.
Mr Deen expressed confidence that Ms Iddriss would bring professionalism, innovation and an inclusive vision to her new responsibility while working collaboratively with stakeholders to advance aquatics and para swimming throughout Zone II.
“At a time when African sport requires courageous, innovative and athlete-centred leadership, Ms Iddriss brings the experience, passion and sense of purpose needed to make a meaningful difference,” he added.
According to Mr Deen, her achievement should inspire more women, young people and emerging sports administrators to pursue leadership and contribute to building a stronger, fairer and more inclusive African sporting system.
He assured Ms Iddriss of the full goodwill and support of NPC Ghana as she works to strengthen institutional cooperation, technical development, athlete pathways and international opportunities across the zone.
“Congratulations, Ms Farida Iddriss. Ghana and the Paralympic Movement are proud of you. May your tenure open new doors for athletes, inspire a new generation of leaders and leave a lasting legacy for aquatics and inclusive sport throughout Africa Aquatics Zone II,” Mr Deen concluded.
Latest Stories
-
‘When the time comes, I will speak’ – Kurt on third-term GFA presidential bid
5 minutes
-
UMB S.P.E.E.D. Stars lift Bankers Football Gala trophy
17 minutes
-
MMFL makes strong showing at JoySports Invitational 2026
32 minutes
-
MTN Media Republic, Ghana Wildlife Society embark on bird, butterfly walk
38 minutes
-
Fuel Prices: Star Oil holds petrol at GH¢14.97, raises diesel to GH¢16.97
45 minutes
-
DR Congo Ebola outbreak surges past 6000 cases as death toll nears 3000
53 minutes
-
Telecel Ghana CEO urges mining industry to build agile people for tech-driven future
55 minutes
-
Ghana Digital Centres’ loss nearly triples to GH¢6.06m as revenue falls
57 minutes
-
The private school teacher crisis: A silent exodus
58 minutes
-
NPC Ghana congratulates Farida Iddriss on Africa Aquatics Zone II leadership role
59 minutes
-
Zanetor pledges to protect Ghana’s natural resources for future generations
1 hour
-
2024 defeat was due to demoralised base, poor preparation – Boakye Agyarko
1 hour
-
Ghana welcomes UN report backing reparations for transatlantic slavery
1 hour
-
Fidelity Bank convenes debt capital markets conference to turn Ghana’s recovery into long-term growth
1 hour
-
RTI Commission marks 2026 RTI month with focus on information integrity in digital age
1 hour