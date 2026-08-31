Ghana’s Farida Iddriss elected Secretary-General of Africa Aquatics Zone II

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian sports administrator Farida Iddriss has been elected Secretary-General of Africa Aquatics Zone II, which oversees aquatic sports in West and Central Africa.
Farida was elected on Saturday, August 29, during an election held in Dakar, Senegal, with delegates from 20 countries participating in the voting process.
Her election gives the Ghanaian administrator a key leadership role in coordinating the activities of the Zone and working with national federations to advance the development of aquatic sports across the region.
She will also work closely with member federations and the Africa Aquatics leadership to implement the Zone’s programmes and strengthen cooperation among countries.
Farida has established herself as an experienced figure in African aquatics administration, having previously held leadership positions within Zone II and at the continental level.
She currently serves as a member of the World Aquatics Bureau since 2022.
Her latest appointment adds another significant leadership role to her career and gives Ghana representation at the helm of aquatic sports administration in the West and Central African region.
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