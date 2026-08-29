Watch: Games, cheers and fierce rivalry light up Legon at JoySports Invitational 2026

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium has come alive with cheers, competition and fierce rivalry as the games at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 take centre stage.

Corporate teams are battling across various sporting disciplines, with players giving their all while colleagues and supporters cheer them on from the sidelines.

The action has produced a lively atmosphere at Legon, with football, table tennis, chess, scrabble, draughts, ludo and swimming among the activities featuring in the tournament.

The competitive spirit has been matched by plenty of camaraderie, as colleagues put aside their usual workplace roles to compete, support their teams and enjoy a day of sport and networking.

Football has been one of the major attractions, with teams fighting for progression as the competition intensifies.

The CEO Penalty Shootout and Ladies Penalty Shootout are also adding another layer of excitement to the tournament.

The event, which began with a health walk and aerobics session earlier in the morning, brings together companies, institutions, corporate executives, employees and sports enthusiasts for a full day of sporting competition and recreation.

With the games now in full swing, the atmosphere at Legon remains electric as teams battle for honours ahead of the afternoon's activities and the football final scheduled for 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.