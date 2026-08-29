SIC edge Heritage Christian University on penalties as NPA beat Minerals Commission at 2026 JoySports Invitational

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SIC and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) were among the standout performers as the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 continued at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
SIC secured a dramatic victory over Heritage Christian University, winning 3-2 on penalties after the two sides could not be separated in normal play.
The penalty shoot-out provided a tense finish to a closely contested encounter, with SIC showing greater composure from the spot to book the win.
Heritage Christian University put up a strong fight but were ultimately denied by SIC in the decisive stage.
In another fixture, NPA recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over the Minerals Commission.
NPA's two-goal triumph was one of the more comfortable results of the latest round, as they combined attacking efficiency with a solid defensive display to keep a clean sheet.
The result gives NPA valuable momentum as the tournament progresses, while the Minerals Commission will be looking to respond in their next outing.
The day's fixtures also featured the National Identification Authority (NIA) against Axis Pension, with NIA listed with one goal in the scoreline provided, although the final score for Axis Pension was not supplied.
Similarly, Ayuda App faced Sapholoa Ventures, with the scoreline provided showing Sapholoa Ventures with one goal, but without a confirmed score for Ayuda App.
Those two results therefore remain incomplete based on the scorelines available.
The latest matches have nevertheless added to an increasingly competitive tournament at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with teams battling for early momentum and the opportunity to advance in the competition.
With more fixtures still to come, the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 is shaping up to be a competitive sporting event, bringing together teams from different organisations in a contest that combines football, teamwork and corporate engagement.
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