NPA uses Fetu Afahye to educate consumers on petroleum safety

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has used this year’s Fetu Afahye celebration in Cape Coast to intensify public education on petroleum safety, consumer rights and avenues for lodging complaints.

Led by its Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, officials of the Authority engaged chiefs, residents and other festivalgoers in Oguaaman, sharing information on the safe use of petroleum products and the channels available to consumers for enquiries and complaints.

Speaking to the media during the celebrations, Mr Tameklo said the NPA was delighted to participate in a festival that brings together people from diverse backgrounds while providing an opportunity to connect directly with the consumers it serves.

“Fetu Afahye is an important celebration for the people of Oguaaman and Ghana as a whole. The Orange Friday Float, in particular, brings together people from different backgrounds in a very vibrant atmosphere. And these people are consumers of petroleum products in one form or another,” he said.

Mr Tameklo said the NPA’s participation went beyond the festivities, as the Authority sought to use the platform to reinforce important messages on petroleum safety and consumer protection.

He reiterated that stakeholder satisfaction remained a key priority in the NPA’s downstream petroleum regulatory mandate.

The NPA said it would continue to protect petroleum consumers through sustained public education, effective complaint management, consumer and market intelligence, and regular engagement with the public across the country.

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