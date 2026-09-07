NPA uses Fetu Afahye to educate consumers on petroleum safety

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has used this year’s Fetu Afahye celebration in Cape Coast to intensify public education on petroleum safety, consumer rights and avenues for lodging complaints.
Led by its Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, officials of the Authority engaged chiefs, residents and other festivalgoers in Oguaaman, sharing information on the safe use of petroleum products and the channels available to consumers for enquiries and complaints.
Speaking to the media during the celebrations, Mr Tameklo said the NPA was delighted to participate in a festival that brings together people from diverse backgrounds while providing an opportunity to connect directly with the consumers it serves.
“Fetu Afahye is an important celebration for the people of Oguaaman and Ghana as a whole. The Orange Friday Float, in particular, brings together people from different backgrounds in a very vibrant atmosphere. And these people are consumers of petroleum products in one form or another,” he said.
Mr Tameklo said the NPA’s participation went beyond the festivities, as the Authority sought to use the platform to reinforce important messages on petroleum safety and consumer protection.
He reiterated that stakeholder satisfaction remained a key priority in the NPA’s downstream petroleum regulatory mandate.
The NPA said it would continue to protect petroleum consumers through sustained public education, effective complaint management, consumer and market intelligence, and regular engagement with the public across the country.
Latest Stories
-
Former GPHA Director-General Edward K. Osei receives Honorary Doctorate, Excellence Award
2 minutes
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
8 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
19 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
24 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
24 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
32 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
32 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
47 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
54 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours