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Fuel transport licensing gaps could enable abuse and diversion – Transparency International Ghana

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  30 September 2026 12:12pm
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The Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, Mrs Mary Awelena Addah, has warned that weaknesses in the regulation of fuel transportation could allow individuals to exploit the system for personal gain.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Corruption Watch on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, she said gaps in licensing, monitoring and enforcement create opportunities for abuse when those responsible fail to act.

Her comments came during a discussion of the Auditor-General’s new report on the fuel sector, including the licensing of trucks transporting fuel to filling stations.

According to the findings, out of 4,904 registered petrol and diesel Bulk Road Vehicles (BRVs), only 2,514 (about 51.3%) held valid licenses as of April 9, 2026.

“When gaps exist, people take advantage of those gaps,” Mrs Addah said.

Responding to a question about whether anyone could be benefiting from the systemic failures, she suggested that weak oversight could enable such conduct.

“It means some people who are in the process could be benefiting from this. And that is one of the things we need to pay attention to,” she said.

The discussion acknowledged that the audit made no direct finding of corruption. Mrs Addah’s concerns centred on the opportunities for exploitation created by the identified weaknesses.

She pointed to truck diversions and delays in enforcing licensing requirements as issues requiring closer scrutiny, questioning who was responsible for ensuring that fuel trucks reached their intended destinations.

“Who is supposed to ensure that the trucks that are moving do not divert? Because issues around diversion are very key,” she asked.

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